FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Ferguson are looking for whoever opened fire on a house overnight.
A News 4 photographer on Mueller Avenue reported seeing at least six bullet holes in a window of the home early Wednesday morning.
Police said no one inside the house was struck by the gunfire.
According to police, the incident does not appear to be random. They also said this is not the first time shots have been fired at that home.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.