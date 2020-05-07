FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While gyms and fitness studios all over St. Louis County have been forced to shut their doors, BKM Fitness Bootcamp in Ferguson is still making sure its clients are staying fit with virtual workout and renting equipment.
Briant K. Mitchell is the owner and lead trainer at BKM and said when COVID-19 struck the world it was like a heavy weight dropped on his business and his clients.
“I knew I would be okay financially, regardless. I was going to be okay. That’s my faith,” said Mitchell.
For well over 10 years, he’s been dedicated to building bold bodies and healthy minds as a way to help clients heal. His dedication has become especially true during this pandemic.
Always physically being there for his clients, Mitchell didn’t initially know exactly what he would when the pandemic hit.
Now, his virtual workouts have been a huge draw nationally for BKM for more than a month.
He uses Zoom and leads workout from his basement seven days a week.
In his first 30 days he had 4,000 participants -- including his 500 regular clients in addition to others across the country.
BKM is known for cruel cardio workouts and his clients love cycling. At his gym, he has 150 spin bikes and clients have been asking how they can spin from home.
“My arm was twisted by several clients going, ‘Bootcamp is great, but we miss our cycling classes! We want our cycling classes!’ I made it so affordable for them and even delivered some of them.”
He’s also allowing clients to use other workout equipment like exercise balls, weights, steppers and more.
“Walk away for just one hour, just one hour – mentally and physically – from whatever going on in the world – just focus on you for one hour just to work out,” said Mitchell. “It happened before virtual and even more so now.”
Data shows African Americans are disproportionately dying in the U.S. from COVID-19. Most of BKM’s clients are black, so he takes the extra step to educate each of his members on the importance of staying healthy in hopes of getting rid of any all preexisting health conditions.
