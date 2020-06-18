FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local gym is going above and beyond intense workouts and meal plans to keep people in their community healthy.
Thursday BKM Bootcamp hosted a free COVID-19 testing as part of the owner's BKM4Life Foundation, which is a non-profit Brian K. Mitchell recently launched.
To get tested, people drive into a parking lot across the street from the gym near South Florissant and Chambers road.
Mitchell says knowing north County is a hot spot for COVID-19 is a sad reality.
"As a trainer, as people that work in healthcare, some of my clients, it's pretty tough. And we're not gonna say that this is a cure for it, but early detection, underlying issues, all of those things contribute to the death of people who have COVID," he said.
Mitchell said he'll host another free COVID-19 testing event in July.
The plan is to do so over a weekend, so more people have free time to get tested.
