ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)— For the 2021-22 school year, employees at the Ferguson-Florissant School will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine or participate in a weekly test.
The new requirement was approved during last Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting. In a press release, Superintendent Dr. Davis said, “widespread vaccination is one of the best mitigation tools.”
”Requiring all staff to be vaccinated will also help the district support the collective goal of providing students with five-day in-person learning with the least amount of disruption during the school year in the safest way possible,” Davis said.
The vaccination requirement does not apply to students, but the district encourages everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated.
“Vaccination may avoid quarantine or the need for modified quarantines. Davis said. “If there are no symptoms, students can continue learning in-person and participating in school events, athletics or activities.”
The full Return to In-Person plan can be viewed online.
