ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced it will temporarily close schools and go online amid coronavirus concerns.
Officials said students will have a half day on Monday, March 16 where staff will receive training in online instruction. Students and staff will have a full day on March 17 to receive devices for online teaching and learning.
Schools will be closed March 18 through April 3.
The district serves more than 11,000 students. Some of those students depend on school meals. Officials said the school is working on a meal distribution plan.
