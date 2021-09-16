FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A North County teacher is being recognized for his passion for the arts and education. Ferguson-Florissant music theatre teacher James Young is Missouri’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. He works at Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center in Ferguson.
The Army veteran has spent most of his 14-year teaching career in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
"As the nation and world are still battling with a pandemic, we need to be sure that we are supporting students with the tools necessary for them to be healthy citizens while lifting them up to become the problem solvers of the future," said Young in a statement.
Young is the first Teacher of the Year named from the school district. He will be honored in Jefferson City in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.