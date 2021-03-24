STL. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been almost one year since school districts around the St. Louis region sent students home for virtual learning. Some of the last districts to continue remote learning will finally bring students back to the classroom.
Ferguson-Florissant School District will begin bringing high school students back on Wednesday. PreK-8 will transition back to in-person learning between March 24-April 2. Parents will still have a choice to remain virtual or return to class but all students who select in-person learning will return to school by April 12 following spring break.
In-person school will be held Monday - Thursday, with Friday being a virtual day. Parents must make a decision by February 17. According to the district, the most recent survey found 61 percent of students wanted to return for in-person. Roughly 800 employees have been vaccinated but the district ensures that all safety protocols will still be in place.
"The thing that will be different is a little bit of a sigh of relief on the part of not only our staff because they will know that they are vaccinated," Kevin Hampton of the Ferguson-Florissant School District said. "But I think it will also provide some reassurance to our students and their families to know that we have been able to take this safety step so that theres less of a concern about the transmission that can happen."
In the Hazelwood School District they will begin bringing students back five days a week starting with the youngest. K-2 will return for in-person learning on March 29. 2-5 will return April 6-9 and the middle and high school students will return between April 12-16.
Parents have mixed feelings and will be able to choose between returning to the classroom or remaining virtual. “It’s been tough, learning online, it’s a lot of work for the parents, for the teachers, for the kids. He’s ready to go back,” said Shelly Garmon about her 8 year old son.
But for the Bagwell family it all feels rushed. “We’re going to stick with virtual,” said Adam Bagwell.
These decisions come as the CDC prepares to announce new guidelines Friday on reopening all schools across the country.
