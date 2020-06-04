FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City of Ferguson will meet virtually with federal officials Thursday to go over their progress to overhaul the city’s police policies.
The hearings are part of a federal agreement the city has been working on over the last four years. The meetings have been happening over the years to overhaul the city’s police and courts to protect citizen’s rights.
The last report from January is proof that a lot of work still needs to be done specifically on community policing and engagement. At the top of the year, the Department of Justice said the city was behind, finding little to no progress.
The DOJ said unless police can document and streamline efforts into a plan for fostering and maintaining strong community relationships it can’t measure progress.
In previous hearings, Ferguson leaders have said budgetary and staffing issues have slowed their reform efforts.
