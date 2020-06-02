FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- City council member Ella Jones has been elected as the first African American mayor of Ferguson.
Jones served as council member for Ward 1 for the last five years. Ward is also the first woman to be elected mayor of the city.
According to her biography, Jones has lived in Ferguson for more than 40 years and graduated from the University of Missouri St. Louis.
This past weekend, the Ferguson police chief marched with protesters before rioters got violent and shot fireworks and threw rocks hurting seven police officers.
Ferguson was rocked in 2014 because of the police shooting death of Michael Brown.
