FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of Ferguson residents spent Sunday morning cleaning up debris along South Florissant Road after an evening of protests left the street littered with trash and broken glass.
Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong said early in the evening, most of the protesters were peaceful and he took time to speak with them. After organizers of the peaceful march told the crowd to go home, another group began inciting violence.
[READ: 7 officers hurt after Ferguson protesters hurl rocks, fireworks at police]
"We were under attack last night," Armstrong said. "The officers that had to deal with that hell are going to need support from the community."
Violent protesters took baseball bats to windows at the police department, threw fireworks and frozen water bottles toward officers and threw rocks through windows of nearby businesses.
Beauty World, just a few blocks from the police department, was looted and set on fire. Early Sunday morning, the store's sprinklers continued to rain down on merchandise scattered all over the floor.
The owner, too overwhelmed to go on camera, said she estimates between $50,000 and $60,000 of merchandise was stolen.
"If you're going to steal it, okay, but don't do this to the store," she said, looking around at the destruction.
Shelves are shattered, cash registers broken into and products litter the soggy floor.
The owner said a similar situation unfolded during protests in 2014. After being closed for two months due to the coronavirus, she reopened last week. Now, she isn't sure she'll stay in Ferguson.
Amanda Schuchman, a longtime resident of Ferguson, spent the morning cleaning up trash in a parking lot across from the police station.
“Peaceful protests are great, but breaking things and destroying people’s businesses that are predominately black owned around here is a horrible thing," she said. "It’s not proving a point, it’s just more crime on other people.”
Other community members agree.
“Okay, peaceful demonstration I get...but why go trying to burn the place down, we all have to live here, we’re already hurting from the corona thing," Tim Lopez said.
Seven police officers were injured during the protest, but they are expected to be okay. Eleven police and fire vehicles were damaged by debris and gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
