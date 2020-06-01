FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The owner of Ferguson Brewery said he felt hopeless as he watched live news coverage showing members of a protest break into the brew pub.
"I watched live on TV and through Twitter...So it was upsetting to see of course and being home and helpless and not being able to do whatever you can to support, defend your business," said Robb Wiesen. "I love this place, it's kinda like it's my baby."
KMOV video captured someone breaking out a window and putting some sort of explosive device inside, then saw it explode. Wiesen said it didn't do much damage.
The brewery was open for lunch Monday, but plywood covered five windows which had been shattered by protesters.
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles said there's a big difference between peaceful protesters who are usually gone by dark and those who are confronting officers late into the night. He believes those people are organized, equipped and are determined to cause damage to the Ferguson Police Department.
"Hate to use the term protester because what we're seeing out there isn't your protester. These are people who are there to battle with police," Knowles said.
Some windows of the police department remain boarded up, after members of the crowd used bats to break in. Knowles said at one point a commercial grade firework was used to get officers to scatter as protesters ran towards them.
"Right now their focus, we believe is our department. But they could switch in a moment and while nobody's looking they could burn down the next department and that's a fear we have throughout the region."
