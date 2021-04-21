FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday it will conduct a sweeping investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. Following the death of George Floyd and the murder convictions for ex-cop Derek Chauvin, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe would examine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a "pattern and practice" of illegal conduct,
Following the death of Michael Brown in 2014 in Ferguson, a Justice Department investigation found discriminator practices in the police department. The City of Ferguson entered a consent decree with the federal government in 2016, agreeing to make wholesale changes to policing in the city.
"Ferguson has one of the more comprehensive consent decrees," said St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell. Bell was elected to the Ferguson City Council in 2015 and was part of the team that negotiated the consent decree.
Nicolle Barton is the consent decree coordinator for the city and works out of an office next to Police Chief Jason Armstrong at the police department. Barton said the department is now more diverse and that it's made progress on municipal court reforms, crisis intervention training and on training for bias-free policing. She also said the department has rewritten its use-of-force policy and is finishing its new policy on traffic stops.
"We want to be a standard," said Barton.
Chief Armstrong said his advice for Minneapolis as it prepares for a federal investigation and the prospect of changes mandated by a consent decree, is for them to keep an open mind.
Bell said he thought the progress that Ferguson has made, could be an example for Minneapolis or other cities. "Absolutely is an example," he said.
Armstrong admitted that the pace of change is limited by the small department's small budget. But he said when officers do get training, the entire department can get up to speed on new policies and procedures relatively quickly.
