FENTON, Mo, (KMOV.com) - Residents in a neighborhood off Smizer Road in Fenton say they are concerned over the stability of a retaining wall.
"The creek gets so high, it's got to be about 10 feet deep and it's rushing very quickly," said one resident.
After years of being penetrated by water, the wall’s integrity is now threatened.
"Rocks are coming out of the wall," said one resident.
On the surface the wall looks fine, but residents say rocks once held up by wiring is now falling, threatening the foundation of the wall.
"With all the rain that we've been getting, the residents are fearful that this wall could wash out," said Sean Hadley with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).
MSD says they built the wall in the 1990’s to protect an underground sewer. Over the years, rainwater has caused wear and tear on both the wall and the creek.
"There's noticeable creek erosion," said Hadley.
MSD says they’ve placed concrete bags at the bottom to reinforce the wall to prevent rocks from sliding, and says they plan to monitor the wall.
In the worst-case scenario, if a collapse happens, MSD says they’ll be responsible for the fixes.
The utility says they wish they could do more but their funding is limited.
They say had Proposition S passed earlier this year, it would have provided funding to make permanent fixes in cases like this.
