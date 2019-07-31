JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neighbors in a usually-quiet Jefferson County community say they're concerned about recent crimes in their area
Just two days ago, two people were shot in a carjacking at a Fenton gas station
Now, people who live just a couple miles away say they've seen thieves casing their area, and even getting away with a truck.
In the Brookwood subdivision, homeowners say they’ve watched a group of people move through the night stealing all kinds of things, ranging from cash to cars.
Home surveillance video given to News 4 by people in two fenton subdivisions (Brookwood and Winter Valley) show the criminals.
Tricia Kubiak, who lives in Brookwood, said a small group of thieves stole her husband's work truck early Monday morning and tried getting into property owned by some of her neighbors.
“I am extremely angry. I am fearful just with the sense that we actually just moved into this neighborhood six months ago," she said.
She called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to report it, but is frustrated at feeling helpless
"You go through the chain of steps you think you should take. But you kind of feel helpless and wonder, ‘What I can do next?’ You sit and wait," she said.
A short distance away in the Winter Valley subdivision, Kevin O'Brien experienced the same thing early Wednesday morning.
He too captured surveillance video of thieves outside his home.
"It's coming around to every place, nowadays. No place is secure anymore," O’Brien said.
The thieves did not get anything from O’Brien, but heard heard the thieves did steal from his neighbors.
"I feel bad for them. My neighbor down the street had his car broken into because it was unlocked,” O’Brien said. “They took 40 dollars in cash. I think they are out to make a quick score."
The homeowners are keeping track of thieves by using mobile apps to share details of surveillance video and what's taken.
They are also trying to protect themselves.
"You are just, at this point, fearful, taking safety precautions and having keys re-made," Kubiak said.
The homeowners live about five miles apart from each other. Both believe the thieves hitting their neighborhoods are going to other neighborhoods as well. O’Brien had a message for all of them.
"Go out and get a job. You are working too hard in the middle of the night to try to steal what other people have," he said.
