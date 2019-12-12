FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s raging frustration about raging waters that’s causing major erosion along a Fenton creek. The ground is being washed away from a nearby creek causing trees to topple into neighboring yards.
“Why do we have to wait until something bad happens?” Jeanine Whitaker asked.
Whitaker is one of several concerned residents along Gentle Court who are worried about what erosion is doing to their property.
“I’ve lost six to ten foot of my property line,” she said.
News 4 was out there in September when we first brought you their concerns.
Three months later roots are seen dangling from under trees, and residents fear the trees will fall on their properties.
The Metropolitan Sewer District said they built a wall in the 90s to prevent properties from eroding any further.
MSD sent News 4 the following statement about this issue;
MSD is not funded to handle stormwater issues. The issue near Gentle Circle has been identified as creek erosion. Under MSD’s current funding structure, we do not have a fund source to address issue like creek erosion or localized flooding. If you recall in April of 2019 we put a funding option on the ballot and the voters in our District voted it down, thus giving us no way to address the issues of creek erosion and localized flooding.
We know that the residents in this area have mentioned that we are doing a stormwater project in the area. We do have two projects identified in the area. One of them fell under the 2016 Prop S funding source where we had $67million to spend down. This project, which located downstream from where these residents reside, is currently in design and is moving forward. The second project that has been identified is not funded yet, and will compete for future stormwater funds, if they become available. This would mean that voters would have to approve a stormwater funding source, which currently there are no plans for one to be put on the ballot anytime soon.
