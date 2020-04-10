FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was a social distancing party that filled San Pedro Lane in Fenton to wish a Happy Birthday to Amane.
“9 is a big birthday, you can’t just wake up and say happy birthday and that’s it,” said Joe Fingerhut.
Because of the stay-at-home order, Fingerhut says he started thinking outside of the box to celebrate his daughter's birthday while still maintaining social distancing.
“We can’t have parties, so we’ve seen some ideas from friends having these birthday parades and I’m like, 'ok we can definitely do that,'” he said.
Fingerhut, a magician by trade, hired some friends and reached out to orchestrate a parade filled with fire trucks, jugglers, stilt walkers and greeters.
Fingerhut said with the heaviness going on in the world now, it felt good to not only make it an experience his daughter will remember but also for his neighborhood during this difficult time.
“Gratitude is what’s going to carry us through, gratitude and hope," he said. "There is an end to this there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we don’t know when it is but let’s make the best of it when we can and enjoy the time with the people that we love."
