Police are searching the Fenton area for a man they said shot his wife and killed his father-in-law last week. St. Louis County police searched a two mile wooded area near Charity Court and Branch Road Monday but haven’t found anything yet.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police said a man accused of shooting his wife and killing his father-in-law last week in Fenton was found in Arkansas and later committed suicide as officers attempted to take him into custody. 

James Kempf

James Kempf is being sought by police after a double shooting ended with a man dead in Fenton.

Police officers were looking for James Kempf, 45, who was charged on January 24 for shooting his wife and father-in-law at a home in Fenton. 

On Jan. 31, police said Kempf was found in the state of Arkansas. Police said Kempf committed suicide as officers were attempting to take him into custody.

Court documents say Kempf went to the house on Charity Court around 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, shot his wife in the leg, and then shot his father-in-law in the head when the man tried to intervene in the couple’s struggle. The father-in-law was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police said the woman identified the shooter as her husband. 

Kempf was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action.

