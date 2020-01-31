ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police said a man accused of shooting his wife and killing his father-in-law last week in Fenton was found in Arkansas and later committed suicide as officers attempted to take him into custody.
Police officers were looking for James Kempf, 45, who was charged on January 24 for shooting his wife and father-in-law at a home in Fenton.
On Jan. 31, police said Kempf was found in the state of Arkansas. Police said Kempf committed suicide as officers were attempting to take him into custody.
Court documents say Kempf went to the house on Charity Court around 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, shot his wife in the leg, and then shot his father-in-law in the head when the man tried to intervene in the couple’s struggle. The father-in-law was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the woman identified the shooter as her husband.
Kempf was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action.
