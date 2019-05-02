FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested Thursday after being wanted for the armed robbery of a Jefferson County Little Caesars in mid-April.
33-year-old Dustin A. Seals, of Fenton, was found and taken into custody at a Franklin County home on May 1.
Police say he had been on the run since the April 17 armed robbery.
Seals is accused of robbing the Little Caesar's in High Ridge at gunpoint, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
He is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing.
Seals is alleged to also have stolen a tow-behind camper.
