FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Fenton man was killed in an early morning crash in Franklin County Monday.
Ethan Beakley was driving a 2000 Ford F250 along westbound Interstate 44 when it crashed near mile marker 229.8 around 6:25 a.m. The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. A woman was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, neither person inside of the truck were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
