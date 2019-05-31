JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 64-year-old man was found alive two days after being swept away by flood waters.

Fenton native Daniel Conrad was found May 23 by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office canine unit, having been trapped beneath the Highway 141 overpass near his home.

Bloodhound K9 reports for duty in Jefferson County The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has a new tool to catch criminals or save missing children. A new bloodhound named Zeus just started work this week.

Conrad had been there since May 21, when he was carried off by floodwaters near Saline Creek.

Deputies say he had walked to the creek during heavy rain.

Conrad’s family filed a missing persons report on the 23rd and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dispatched their bloodhound Zeus and his handler Deputy Derek Richard.

Zeus tracked Conrad’s scent to the creek and then along the bank toward the highway. A member of Conrad’s family who was assisting with the search spotted him under the overpass.

Conrad was weak and disoriented, but otherwise uninjured.

He was treated by an ambulance at the scene and returned home safely.