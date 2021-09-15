IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 64-year-old man killed in an accident Tuesday in Iron County has been identified.
Alan Ainley, 64, was a passenger inside a 2021 Kia Forte that was traveling on Highway 21 just three miles west of Glover when a tree fell on top of it. Ainley was pronounced dead.
Paramedics took the driver, a 56-year-old woman, to the hospital for her injuries.
