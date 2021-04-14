An infant, 25-year-old and 30-year-old were killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill.

BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An infant was among three people killed during a late-night crash in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze just after 10 p.m. on Highway 30 west of Upper Byrnes Mill Road. The collision sent the two cars off the roadway and into multiple trees.

The driver of the Pontiac, 25-year-old Lacey Newton, and two passengers inside of the car, 30-year-old Cordell Williams and a 4-month-old boy also named Cordell, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the infant was the son of the two adults who also died.

David Thurby, 26, is facing multiple charges after driving while intoxicated and hitting and killing three people.

David Thurby, 26, of Fenton, was driving the Chevrolet Cruze and he suffered minor injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol took him into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Wednesday, Thurby was charged with three counts of DWI death of another, drug possession, careless and imprudent driving and driving with no insurance.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

