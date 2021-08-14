Drowning lake river generic rescue
Pixabay

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Fenton man drowned in a private pond in Washington County on Saturday morning. 

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 74-year-old Dennis Breitenstein was leaning over the side of a boat and fell into the water. He tried to swim to shore but went under the water and never resurfaced. This happened at a private pond off Baugher Town Road.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.