FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Fenton man drowned in a private pond in Washington County on Saturday morning.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 74-year-old Dennis Breitenstein was leaning over the side of a boat and fell into the water. He tried to swim to shore but went under the water and never resurfaced. This happened at a private pond off Baugher Town Road.
