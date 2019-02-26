FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Fenton firefighter was charged with child abuse and neglect after shaking and dropping a 3-month-old, according to a court charging documents.
Police say Jason Lee caused serious physical injury to the child which caused a brain bleed on January 3, 2019. Lee was suspended without pay from the Fenton Fire Department when he was charged, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Lee has been with the department for around five years. He is facing a Class B Felony charge of abuse and neglect of a child.
