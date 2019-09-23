FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Fenton Fire Protection District has eight reasons to celebrate this Monday.
The department posted on their Facebook page they have added eight babies to their Fenton Fire District family! The babies were all born within the last six to eight months, according to someone within the department.
In the photo, the men are wearing their fire department gear and the babies they are holding appear to be in matching onesies.
