FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A family in Fenton is homeless following a house fire Sunday night.
According to the Saline Valley Fire Chief, the family of 11’s home will likely be a total loss.
It’s unclear what started the fire, but officials believe it started in the garage and spread to the home.
Several departments worked together and the fire was extinguished in less than a half hour.
Neighbors have begun collecting items for the nine children and their parents.
