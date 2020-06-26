FENTON, Mo (KMOV.com) - Some small business owners in Fenton say the effort to stop a nearby creek from flooding has led to months of frustration.
On June 19, flood waters filled the parking lot and a building near Yarnell Creek in Fenton. About 12 businesses were affected and some businesses owners say one problem is that the creek is filled with trash, fallen trees and other debris.
Building owner Phil Thompson says clearing out the creek isn't as easy as it sounds. He says the City of Fenton, MSD, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources all have a say in what happens to the creek.
“From each of these entities, we have not gotten a clear answer as to who's responsible or what the next action step could be, so we could pull our lives back together,” said Thompson.
Longtime business tenants say for years, there was never a problem. But now, they've had flash flooding four times in the past 24 months. Sandbags from last year are still in place as a permanent addition trying to safeguard against the waters.
"Paul Davis Restoration of West County" has lost at least 16 vehicles to the flash flooding. The company's now using its fans and dehumidifiers that would normally be used for customers on its own office.
“We went home on Friday wanting to enjoy our weekend after a hard week at work. Then we get a call on Sunday that all hands on deck, we gotta come work at our own building cause it flooded because of a couple inches of rain here in town,” said Joe Ritcher with Paul Davis Restoration.
“After COVID-19, after four rounds of flooding, we're out of cash, we're out of patience, we're out of energy,” Thompson said.
Friday afternoon, a couple city officials from Fenton came out to the building to look at the situation, so perhaps there is some progress being made.
