ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two females went to hospitals Sunday after suffering gunshot wounds on the same street in North City.
A female was shot in the buttocks near Thekla Avenue and Davidson Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.
Police said she's in a stable condition.
A teen female was shot in the hand near Thekla Avenue and Oriole Avenue in the same neighborhood around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. She is conscious and breathing.
Police said the teen was shot by a suspect driving a gray vehicle.
No other information was released.
