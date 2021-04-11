ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A female was shot in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon and wasn't conscious when officers found her.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the female was shot in the legs and abdomen the 3600 block of Virginia after 5 p.m. She wasn't breathing or conscious when officers found her. This is the Gravois Park neighborhood.
The circumstances of the shooting haven't been released. Her age isn't known at this time.
