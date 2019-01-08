ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A female robbed another female of the same age at gunpoint in south St. Louis Tuesday morning, police said.
A 36-year-old black female robbed another 36-year-old back female acquaintance at gunpoint in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue at 12:03 a.m., police said.
The suspect robbed the victim's cell phone and purse. The victim was not injured and officers located the suspect and took her into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
