ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A female was found shot and 'barely breathing' early Sunday evening in Midtown.
Police said the female was found shot in the back in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive around 6:50 p.m. just south of Delmar Blvd.
Police said she was unconscious and was 'barely breathing.'
Editor's note: In the initial police report of the shooting, the victim was described as male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.