ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicides investigation is underway after a female was found dead in north St. Louis City. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the female was found dead in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue after 9:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police didn't say how she was killed. Her age also remains unknown. 

