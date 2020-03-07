ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A female was killed in a Saturday afternoon accident in north St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a female driver was killed in a crash near the Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue intersection shortly before 6 p.m.
Police said the woman was killed and two children were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
No other information was released.
