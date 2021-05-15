ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - FEMA and military personnel began vaccinating people ages 12 to 15 Friday.

Adolescents can only get the Pfizer vaccine, a proof of age and a parent's consent is required. Aiden Spinks is 12-years-old and said he was looking forward to the day he would be eligible.

"I was actually pretty excited for today," Aiden said. "I wasn't very sure if I would get it today, but luckily I did."

Friday, FEMA vaccinated 36 people between the ages of 12 and 15 at the Dome.

"We have vaccinated more than 38,000 St. Louisans here at the Dome. We had quite a few younger teens come in [Friday], 13 to 15-year-olds, and that was really heartening to see them come in and want the vaccine," said Deanna Frazier with FEMA.

FEMA will be closing down the vaccination clinic at the Dome at the end of the day on June 1. So, the people getting their first shot from now until then will make an appointment for their second shot at a different location.