ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – FEMA teams will be in St. Charles County for five days to offer tips on rebuilding better and stronger following this year’s severe storms.
The teams will also share proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from a disaster. Majority of the information and free publications will be aimed at general contractors and those willing to take on do-it-yourself projects.
The teams will be at The Home Depot at 3891 Mexico Road in St. Charles from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20:
- Thursday, Aug. 15 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 16 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 18 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 19 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
