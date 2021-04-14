ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the last week, with FEMA's help, 10,000 vaccines have been distributed. However, this isn't nearly as many as organizers had hoped for.
Originally, they planned to administer 3,000 shots per day. But with a lack of appointments being made they've changed their plan. Tuesday, organizers said they are doing 300 doses an hour and had more than 2,100 people registered.
"Walk-ins are about 75 percent of our daily dosing," said Deanna Frazier, a spokesperson for FEMA said. Frazier said they've been doing walk-ins for about a week which has helped ramp up their vaccination effort.
"I already had an appointment made, but I had to work that day so I just came while I was off, so I have time to rest at home. But I recommend it," Faith Jackson said. Jackson was a walk-in at the Dome Tuesday. She said she didn't know until this morning that she could just show up and get a shot.
"My dad posted on Facebook this morning that he came and walked in, I called, and [they] said to come in," Jackson explained.
Currently, FEMA officials are administering about 1,000 doses daily. However, they planned to do triple that. Many are wondering what happens to the doses that were allocated for daily use that have not been administered.
"We really have very little waste here at the Dome," Frazier said. Frazier said despite not being able to plan according to appointments, of the more than 7,000 doses distributed in the last week, only one or two went to waste.
"Those doses are taken out of cold storage, then we have six and a half hours to use them, and our pharmacy techs are very judicious about how much they remove at any given time," Frazier explained.
The Dome is continuing to give out Pfizer shots every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - no appointment needed, seven days a week. The St. Louis City Health Department will also be at the Dome Saturday and Sunday, giving out Moderna shots. The City event will take place at the 8th Street and Washington Avenue entrance to the dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.