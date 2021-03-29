ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Governor Parson on Monday announced a new program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will bring more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to St. Louis.

The eight-week program will launch April 7 and will vaccinate 3,000 people, seven days a week, totaling 168,000 doses. The mass vaccination site will be held at the Dome at America's Center. The America’s Center site was selected by a joint team with representatives from the state of Missouri, City of St. Louis, and FEMA because of its proximity to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care. Plans are being made to offer free parking.

The doses administered at this site will be in addition to Missouri’s current statewide vaccine allotment of approximately 200,000 initial doses distributed weekly to nearly 1,050 state-approved vaccine providers. The type of vaccines administered may vary from week to week depending on vaccine availability.

“This special vaccination site enables us to help St. Louis be better protected from COVID-19 by increasing access to life-saving vaccines, particularly for those in the city who are medically at high risk or underserved because they don’t have ready access to health care,” said Kathy Fields, Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 7. “This effort will go a long way to ensure equitable access to vaccinations.”

The Biden administration announced the St. Louis event and an event in Gary, Indiana at the same time.

Eligible residents will be notified through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator portal. Those without internet can schedule an appointment by calling 877-435-8411.

The city of St. Louis's vaccination rate is far lower than the rest of the state as a whole. 16.8 percent of the city's residents have received at least one shot, compared to 24.5 percent of the state's total population.