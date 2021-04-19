ST. LOUS (KMOV.com) – Eleven people were sworn is as FEMA members at the Dome at America’s Center Monday.

They will be aiding the vaccination program that is being held at the Dome seven days a week. FEMA officials say they will have an opportunity to continue their work after the vaccination site shuts down.

"Once that period is over, they will have an opportunity to become what we call a reservist in our program. That's an opportunity to go out to other disaster sites and work," said Kathy Fields with FEMA.

Another 30 or so hires will be made under the existing program. To apply, click here.