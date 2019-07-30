ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery centers have opened.
The centers will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by the recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.
At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will have information on available services. They will also be able to explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the statues of their applications.
One center will be located at The Family Arena at 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles. It will be open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. until further notice.
The other center will be open July 30 to Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Winfield High School, located at 3920 E. Highway 47.
Before visiting the disaster center, you will need to register online by clicking here or by calling 800-621-3362.
