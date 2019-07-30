ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery center will open in St. Charles County Tuesday.
The center will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by the recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.
At the center, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will have information on available services. They will also be able to explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the statues of their applications.
The center will be open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. until further notice. It is located at The Family Arena at 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles.
Before visiting the disaster center, you will need to register online by clicking here.
