LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A FEMA disaster recovery center will be open in Lincoln County for three days starting Thursday, August 8.
The center will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians impacted by the recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.
At the center, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check their application status.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The center is location at the Winfield Foley Fire Department at 3931 Highway 47 in Winfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.