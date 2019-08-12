PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A FEMA disaster recovery center has opened in Pike County.
The center, which will be at the Elks Lodge at 120 N. 5th Street in Louisiana, Missouri, will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians impacted by the recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.
At the center, recovery specialists will be on hand to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
The center will be open through Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
