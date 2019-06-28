ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A convicted felon pleaded guilty to one felony county of felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an altercation at the Galleria Mall.
23-year-old Jermaine R. Clay, of St. Louis, accepted his plea and his sentencing date is set for September 26, 2019.
According to court documents, Clay was at the Galleria Mall when a fight broke out on June 19, 2018.
Officers responded to the area and Clay was seen running across Brentwood Boulevard toward The Boulevard with a black satchel on his right side.
Police pursued him and Clay pulled a semi-automatic pistol from the satchel and threw it and the satchel.
Clay continued running and was later taken into custody and it was revealed that he was a convicted felon.
The satchel and firearm were both seized by. Six bags of marijuana, cocaine base and a cell phone were found in the satchel.
He faces a maximum of ten years in prison.
