ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Spring Training was cut short for everyone across Major League Baseball this year because of COVID-19, but for Miles Mikolas, the spring season never even got underway in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.
Two days before the Cardinals’ first official full squad workout in February, Mikolas hit a snag in his throwing program due to forearm soreness in his pitching arm. Though it wasn’t immediately clear the severity of the ailment, Mikolas ultimately required a second PRP injection in a matter of months, and was shelved for an indeterminate amount of time. It was a foregone conclusion he would miss Opening Day.
Of course, that statement assumed Opening Day would take place as originally scheduled on March 26.
With this season delayed and Opening Day now scheduled for July 24, the calculus on Mikolas’ readiness has changed. The Cardinals 2019 Opening Day starter recently told reporters in a Zoom call that he expected to be ready when the 60-game 2020 season begins. In a matinee Sunday at Busch Stadium, we got the chance to see him put that claim to the test as the starting pitcher for an intrasquad game.
The returns on Mikolas’ effort Sunday suggested he’s on a positive trajectory toward the season-opening rotation.
Mikolas looked especially sharp early in his outing, refusing to permit a batted ball past the pitcher’s mound in the first inning. He struck out Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter before inducing a swinging bunt to take care of Paul Goldschmidt.
He breezed through 4-5-6 in the order in the second inning before reaching something of a stumbling block in the third. Though Mikolas then allowed two runs and a hit batsman in the third, his final inning of work Sunday, the damage was largely the result of a rough frame for the fielders behind him rather than any demerit on Mikolas himself.
The only hit Mikolas permitted was an infield hit on which the throw from the third baseman sailed to allow the hitter to wind up at second. Two misplays by first baseman Rangel Ravelo then allowed two runs to score. After a Goldschmidt pop-up to the middle infield for the second out, the defense departed the field to prematurely conclude a half-inning in which Mikolas could have earned as many as five outs had his defenders not committed errors. Mikolas finished his day with 2.2 innings pitched, surrendering only two unearned runs and an infield hit.
The scoreboard gave the Red team a bonus run, which as Mike Shildt later described, was the pre-established reward for an offense when it forces the team to “roll an inning” by getting a pitcher’s count up in an inning. In the last inning, the opposing side was granted a similar reprieve after expanding the pitch count of Jake Woodford in his second inning of work.
That brought the score to a 3-3 tie heading into the bottom of the ‘ninth' inning. A press box announcement following the third inning declared the action was being fast-forwarded to the eighth, which was another intentional move by Shildt, who wanted relievers to experience scenarios that aligned with what they’ll see when the real season begins.
Though Sunday's game had more than its fair share of exhibition-caliber sloppiness—multiple errors, wild pitches and runners picked off or caught stealing—the intensity of the competition picked up for the final plate appearance of the afternoon, as Matt Carpenter and lefty reliever Andrew Miller faced off in a tie game with two outs and the winning run at second base.
The moment felt particularly noteworthy for Miller, who is working to demonstrate his full health and ability following a spring training filled with an unknown injury status that kept him from consistently competing down in Jupiter. He’s another name that would have missed the beginning of the season if it occurred on its original schedule, but expects to be ready to contribute for the Cardinals later this month.
In a tough, game-like scenario against Carpenter, he signaled his progress by striking out Wong on a slider before completing a hard-earned strikeout of Carpenter to end the afternoon’s intrasquad in a tied score.
"It was vintage Miller and it was vintage late-inning baseball,” Mike Shildt said.
Game tied (sorta) in the bottom of the ninth, Carpenter facing Andrew Miller with two outs and two runners aboard. The pay-off pitch occurs nearly simultaneously with... A firework exploding? I certainly hope it was a firework. pic.twitter.com/EXDjU0JoNj— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 12, 2020
It was an example of the type of competitive environment that Mikolas suggested could continue to develop as the intrasquad slate ramps up the closer we get to July 24.
“If I’m going fishing with Wong tomorrow on the off-day, I am still looking at him as public enemy number one when he gets in that box,” Mikolas said. “It’s an intrasquad and we’re teammates, but for that short amount of time, I’m not trying to be your friend. I’m trying to get ready for the season. And I think as these games get even closer and these intrasquad games get stretched out even longer, I think you’re going to see a little bit more of an edge and maybe some more trash talking, maybe guys getting a little more gritty. I think it’ll be fun.”
When asked who among his Cardinals teammates are most enjoyable to face in the intrasquad environment, Mikolas delivered what might have been a bit of intentional motivation toward a teammate who happened to be standing in the interview room.
“Our big time hitters are always fun (to face),” Mikolas said. "Pitching against Carp is fun because he has a great eye, so it's fun to kind of work him. Wong, guys that have good eyes. It’s fun to pitch against Lane Thomas, He’s a good hitter, but it’s fun to get him out... It’s fun facing Yadi, he walked through the clubhouse today and said hi to some other players, and then he looked at me, kind of gave me a look like, ‘I’m going to get you today.’ Guys are coming after each other and I think it makes it fun.”
As Mikolas spoke, Lane Thomas was standing nearby off-screen, awaiting his turn at the Zoom conference podium.
"I absolutely heard every second of that so maybe we'll have to take that into the next time we face each other,” Thomas said with perhaps a dose of mock intensity.
But that's the name of the game: Practice like you intend to play when the games start to count. For Mikolas, it’s all about embracing the competition against teammates now in preparation for the real games yet to come.
“I accidentally hit a batter today, but all I could think of was the home run that Paul hit off me the other day,” Mikolas said. “We called an inside fastball and I didn’t want to throw it too far inside, because it was my first outing, I didn't want to hit anyone. I don't want to hit any of our players. But today I knew that I had to commit to an inside fastball a little bit more and I slipped and I hit a guy. You know, it is what it is. I guess I'd rather hit someone than give up a home run.
“I think that was maybe learning something from the intrasquad game where maybe I held back a little bit because they were teammates. Now, you know, get off the plate,” Mikolas said with a chuckle.
