ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thrift stores in south St. Louis County and Jefferson County reopened their doors after their COVID-19 closures.
Most people think "good deals" when they hear thrift store, but they also help feed those in need and could use the public's help keeping that mission alive and strong.
"I'm a full-time student working a part-time job," said Megan Karll. "[So I am] finding clothes at good prices while also helping out our community."
Karll was excited to be back at Thrifty Hanger in south St. Louis County as it reopened Monday.
The location in High Ridge, Missouri also opened, offering low-cost household items and clothes.
Both stores support the non-profit Feed My People which in turn serves nearly 400 families.
"This income is critical to the mission of Feed My People to provide groceries and food to those who might not be able to afford food or are food insecure," said executive director Karen Lanter. "Which I know one in nine children in the St. Louis area are food insecure."
In addition to its food pantry, Feed My People helps residents with job placement.
With so many months closed because of the coronavirus, the thrift stores have a fresh new look and new inventory.
They also have new measures in place, like plexiglass at registers to keep customers safe and workers are required to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.