ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Federal prosecutors plan to seek new charges related to the beating of an undercover St. Louis police officer during the Stockley protests in 2017.
Attorney Scott Rosenblum told News 4 that during a hearing Wednesday in the case against Dustin Boone, 36, and Christopher Myers, 28, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Winfield said prosecutors would go to a grand jury next month to seek an indictment of others. Boone and Myers have each pleaded not guilty, while two other officers, 32-year-old Randy Hays and 26-year-old Bailey Colletta have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the alleged incident.
Last week, Hays pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Luther Hall, who was working undercover during protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley. In September, Colletta pleaded guilty to covering up the attack.
Rosenblum, one of Myers’ lawyers, said the prosecutors would likely seek an indictment of two officers who were mentioned in Hays’ guilty plea. According to a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri, an indictment will come before Thanksgiving or early December with new charges or new defendants.
Rosenblum also told News 4 he feels good about his client's position in a trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.