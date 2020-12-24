Deronte McDaniels mugshot

Deronte McDaniels is accused of fatally shooting David Anderson, Jr., 19, in University City on Monday.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A federal grand jury indicted four people on Thursday on charges related to drug trafficking, possession of weapons and the deadly shooting of a University City man. 

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Franklin Bell, Arrion Jones, Deoman Reeves and Deronte McDaniels were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and possession of firearms for drug trafficking.

Investigators said Bell, Reeves and McDaniels shot and killed David Anderson, 19, in the middle of trafficking drugs on Oct. 19, 2019. McDaniels was charged last year with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Anderson. 

