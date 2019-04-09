ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal investigators want information on 21 specific entities that did business with St. Louis County, according to a letter obtained by News 4.
The letter, dated April 4, from Assistant US Attorney Hal Goldsmith, clarifies some of what investigators want to see produced in a sweeping subpoena sent to the County last month.
The latest letter names a number of companies, at least one law firm, a car dealership chain, a housing partnership and a non-profit. It requests “records relating to contracts and grants awarded by St. Louis County,” asking County Counselor Peter Krane to prioritize his efforts to responding to the subpoena by initially producing responsive records related to the following entities.
[READ: Some St. Louis County employees advised not to delete emails, texts amid federal probe]
Some of the names are well-known in political circles. Topping the list, for example, are the terms “Northwest Crossings” and “GivCo LLC.” Northwest Crossings has become the home of several county offices, after the County entered into controversial leases at the facility.
Developers of the building have reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to County Executive Steve Stenger, in part from the organization Givco, LLC. The leases became the subject of a County Council Ethics Committee investigation last year. The report for the investigation harshly criticized the leases, the negotiation procedure, and the involvement of the Executive and his staff in the process. The Ethics Committee claims the leases will significantly cost tax payers tens of millions of dollars. They called for both the Missouri Attorney General and the US Attorney’s Office to investigate.
[READ: Subpoena served to St. Louis County casts wide net; council votes to release it to public]
Stenger had previously lauded the deal, saying it could save taxpayers $10 million, over the term of the leases.
The other entities or subject areas named on the list are as follows. Some reportedly have made political contributions to Stenger's campaign in the past, while some have gained a County contract in the past.
- Employee Voluntary Benefits Insurance
- Cardinal Insurance Group
- Brentwood Capital Partners
- St. Louis County Justice Services Inmate Call Services
- Securus
- Legacy
- Crescent Farms South, LLC
- Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch
- Lou Fusz companies
- LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services
- Lemay Housing Partnership
- ARCO Construction
- Missouri Association of Career Fire Protection Districts
- NorthSide Regeneration
- Pelopidas
- Habbas & Associates
- Better Family Life, Inc.
- Gershenson Construction Company
- Demien Construction Company
The letter additionally makes clear that they are still seeking other records outlined in the original subpoena, which included personnel records from some Stenger staffers, and communications to and from Stenger to any county employee.
The St. Louis County Port Authority and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership have also been subpoenaed as part of the federal investigation.
This is a developing story, checking back for additional details, including for comment from the 21 listed entities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.