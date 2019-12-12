ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Another police officer has been added to the federal indictment for the beating of an undercover St. Louis police officer during the Jason Stockley protests in 2017.

A federal grand jury added Officer Steve Korte, 42, charging him with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI.

[READ: 'They messed up your cute face:’ suit says Krewson lied about not knowing undercover officer was beaten during Stockley protests]

The four other officers, Dustin Boone, 36; Christopher Myers, 28; Randy Hays, 32; and Bailey Collette, 26, were all indicted previously on Nov. 29, 2018. Their charges include deprivation of constitutional rights, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

On the night of Sept. 17, 2017, an undercover officer was working in downtown St. Louis trying to document any criminal activity during protests stemming from the acquittal of Stockley, the indictment says.

Officers Boone, Myers, and Korte approached an undercover officer, forcefully brought him to the ground, and violently beat him, according to the indictment. The officer’s injuries required multiple surgeries.

[READ: Former St. Louis city officer pleads guilty to beating up undercover officer during Stockley protests]

Hays pleaded guilty to deprivation of constitutional rights in November 2018. He’ll be sentenced in March. Collette also pleaded guilty to false statements to the grand jury and will be sentenced in April.

Boone, Myers, and Korte face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted on the charge of deprivation of rights. Additionally, Korte faces up to five years in prison for providing false statements to the FBI.

Myers faces a charge for destroying the undercover officer's cell phone. That charge carries of maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.